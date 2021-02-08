Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

The global dental bone graft substitutes market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and rising medical and dental tourism in emerging countries such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia. Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and a rising prevalence of dental caries along with increasing per capita health expenditure are also estimated to have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

The world is on the verge of attaining demographic milestones. Previously, population aging less than 65 was more as compared to the population aging more than 65 years. However, the current scenarios have changed. The change is driven by the increasing life expectancy rate and a noteworthy decline in fertility rates, which leads to the increasing geriatric population across the globe. The geriatric population is increasing very rapidly. According to WHO, in 2015, the total number of geriatric populations across the globe was estimated to be around 900 million, up from 524 million in the year 2010. It is further estimated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. These are the major factors that are indicating the increasing geriatric population across the globe. People aging more than 65 are prone to dental caries and periodontal disease due to their weak immune system and comparatively weaker teeth. Therefore, increasing geriatric population are estimated to augment the growth of the dental bone graft substitutes market.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. The absence of proper reimbursement policies, stringent government regulations for medical devices and increasing pressure on market players to reduce the price are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Besides these restraints, rising disposable incomes emerging regions and a low penetration rate of dental implants are estimated to develop myriad growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global dental bone graft substitutes market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Europe is estimated to have a considerable share in the global dental bone graft substitutes market owing to the increasing geriatric population, high reimbursement rate in the Germany, Netherland, and Sweden and growing government expenditure on oral healthcare in the region. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly owing to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and growing disposable incomes of the in the region. Further, growing medical and dental tourism in developing countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia are also estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global dental instrument market. Key market players of the dental bone graft substitutes market are ACE Surgical Supply Co. Inc., AlloSource, Baxter International Inc., Biohorizons IPH Inc., DePuy synthesis Companies, Geistlich Pharma AG, Institut Straumann AG, Medtronic PLC, and so on.

Research methodology

The market study of dental bone graft substitutes market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as the American Dental Association, British Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and so on.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, Amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for medical device companies, private companies, research institutes, hospitals, and government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

THE REPORT COVERS

Comprehensive research methodology of global dental bone graft substitutes market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global dental bone graft substitutes market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global dental bone graft substitutes market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

