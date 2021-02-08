Global Fluorinated Plasma Surface Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Global Fluorinated Plasma Surface Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3,071.78 Million by 2025 and record a CAGR of over 13.5% during the forecast period.

The global fluorinated plasma surface treatment market is expected to witness a surging growth in the coming assessment period owing to its widespread use in diverse end-use industries such as automotive, textile, aerospace, consumer goods, electronic devices, and medical. With the ongoing trends to develop cost-efficient and lightweight automotive components, the demand for polymers such as polypropylene and thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO) has increased. These polymers require high-quality coatings for decorative and protective purposes. But these substrates lack in adhesion, which exhibits poor solubility, poor surface wetting, and lack of bonding between an organic coating and the substrate. Thus, plasma surface treatment of these polymer substrates is essential as it helps improve the adhesion and the bond strength of coatings on the substrate. Moreover, the automotive parts that are exposed to high temperatures face challenges to bond with all types of silicones and adhesives. Plasma surface treatment is used to increase the bond strength of adhesives used in headlamp assemblies, mirrors, gaskets, and filters. Furthermore, with the advent of advance processes such as the atmospheric plasma process that caters to diverse end-use applications, fluorinated plasma surface treatment is expected to witness significant growth in the medical and aerospace industries.

Segmental Analysis

According to MRFR analysis, the global fluorinated plasma surface treatment market has been segmented based on process, type, application, substrate type, and region.

Based on process, the global fluorinated plasma surface treatment market has been segmented into low-pressure plasma and atmospheric plasma. The low-pressure plasma treatment accounts for the largest share of over 65% in the global market in 2018. The segment is expected to record a healthy growth of 13.7% in the forecast period owing to its extensive application as surface cleaning, surface activation, coating, and surface etching in various end-use industries.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into synthetic fibers, natural fibers, plastic films, metal, and others. Among these, the synthetic fiber segment held the maximum share of the global market. The segment consists of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene/thermoplastic polyurethane (ABS/TPU), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP), and others. These polymers are widely used in automotive components, medical devices, textiles, and electronic components. Therefore, the demand for fluorinated plasma surface treatment is high in synthetic fibers compared to other types. Furthermore, it is expected to witness a growth of over 14% during the forecast period, 2019–2025, and reach over USD 1,300 million by 2025.

Based on application, the global market has segmented into leather, textile, and others. The others segment, among other applications, accounted for the largest market share. The widespread usage of fluorinated plasma surface treatment in the exterior and interior parts of automobiles, medical devices, electronics components, and consumer goods is expected to boost the growth of this segment in the forecast period. It is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.6% between 2019–2025.

Based on substrate type, the global market has been segmented into garments, household, protective, medical, automotive, shoes & bags, and others. The others segment includes the packaging, electronics, inkjet & print, glass products, aerospace, and marine industries. The others segment is expected to witness the fastest growth of CAGR 14% during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of plasma fluorinated surface treatment in the packaging industry. The medical segment was the second-fastest segment with CAGR of over 13% between 2019–2025 owing to the increasing healthcare investments and booming aging population.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global fluorinated plasma surface treatment market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Europe was the dominant regional market, accounting for the largest share of about 40% in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. Europe is followed by North America, which accounted for the second-largest share of the fluorinated plasma surface treatment market in 2018. The North American market held a share of around 30% in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth registering a 15% CAGR over the forecast period. The rest of the world is also likely to record moderate growth during the forecast period, 2019–2025.

Key Findings of the Study

The global fluorinated plasma surface treatment market was valued at USD 1,270.87 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% to reach around USD 3,071.78 million by the end of 2025.

Based on process, the low-pressure plasma segment held the largest share of 66.7% by value in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.7% during the forecast period.

By type, the synthetic fibers segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the global market, which accounted for 41.6% value share in 2018.

Based on application, the others segment held the largest share of 71.9% by value in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.6% during the forecast period.

Based on substrate, the others segment witnessed the fastest growth of 14.2% and is expected to reach a value of USD 1,018.8 million by 2025

Europe accounted for the largest share of 37% by value in 2018.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) identified the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Fluorinated Plasma Surface Treatment Market: Nordson Corporation (US), Plasmatreat (Germany), AcXys Technologies (France), Enercon Industries Corporation (US), Plasma Etch, Inc (US), Plasmalex sas (France), AST Products, Inc (US), Henniker Plasma (UK), 3DT LLC (US), and Eltech Engineers Pvt Ltd (China).

