Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

CFD is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, and their interaction with structures. It also helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena. CFD uses high-speed computers, and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids).

ANSYS dominated the market, with accounted for 42.64% of the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) sales market share in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The key players covered in this study

ANSYS

CD-adapco

Mentor Graphics

EXA

Dassault Systèmes

COMSOL

Altair Engineering

Autodesk

NUMECA International

Convergent Science

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal

Commerical

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.