Global HbA1c Testing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Highlights:

Body composition contains three major compound water, fat mass, and muscle mass. Body composition analyzing devices are used for measuring the ratio of water, fat, and muscles in the body and recording their respective values at the point of the investigation. Body composition analyzers provide aid in analysis of increased variations in the body structure for a specific period. It has applications medical research, sports, causal association research studies in the disciplines of nutrition, anthropology, epidemiology, etc.

The growth of the global Body Composition Analyzers Market is determined by numerous factors such as increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, and rising obese population. However, the increasing cost of body composition analyzers and inconsistent results are likely to hamper the growth of the global body composition analyzers market during the forecast period.

Several market players currently dominate the global body composition analyzers market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Body Composition Analyzers Market are GE Healthcare Inc., Hologic Inc., Beurer GmbH, Inbody Co. Ltd., Bodystat, Cosmed S.R.L, Jawon Medical Co., Ltd, Maltron International Ltd., Omron Healthcare Inc., Seca GmbH & Co. Kg., Tanita Corporation, AccuFitness, LLC, and others.

Segmentation:

The global body composition analyzers market has been segmented based on product type, mobility, and end user.

The market, based on product type, has been divided into bioimpedance analyzer, skinfold calipers, dual-energy X-Ray absorptiometry, hydrostatic weighing equipment, air displacement plethysmography, and others. Bioimpedance analyzers are likely to hold the maximum market share in the global body composition analyzers market.

Based on mobility, body composition analyzers are divided into portable body composition analyzers and stationary body composition analyzers.

The end user segment of the market consists of hospitals, academic and research centers, fitness centers, home users, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and undergoing medical procedures.

Regional Analysis:

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are anticipated to hold the largest market share. The body composition analyzers market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being divided into the US and Canada. Increasing obesity in population, rising awareness about fitness, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector are likely to provide favorable conditions for the growth of the market during forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising number of chronic disorders, well-established healthcare sectors, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The body composition analyzers market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. According to the report published by International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, more than 72.94 million patients were affected by diabetes, this number represents 8.8% of the total population

The European body composition analyzers market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The body composition analyzers market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

