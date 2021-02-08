Global Auto Tyre Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Tyre market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 177440 million by 2024, from US$ 162000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Auto Tyre business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Auto Tyre market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Auto Tyre value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Light Truck Tyre

Truck/Bus Tyre

Passenger Car Tyre

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bridgestone

Zhongce

Michelin

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Yokohama

Hankook

Maxxis

Sumitomo

Apollo Tyres

Nexen Tire

Triangle Group

GITI Tire

Toyo Tire

Kumho Tire

Shandong Linglong

MRF

Cooper Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

BRISA

Qingdao Doublestar

PT Gajah

Shengtai Tyre

Ceat

Jinyu Tyre

Jiangshu Tongyong

Sailun Tires

Double Coin

Shandong Deruibo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Auto Tyre consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Auto Tyre market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Tyre manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Tyre with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Auto Tyre submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.