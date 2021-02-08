Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

Market Highlights

Hyperhidrosis is a condition in which the affected person experiences excessive sweating. Hyperhidrosis can be divided into two types—primary hyperhidrosis and secondary general hyperhidrosis. Primary hyperhidrosis is the most common type, with 80% of people are affected by it.

The growth of the global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market is driven by various factors such as rising research and development activities for developing novel approaches for hyperhidrosis treatment, increasing awareness activities and campaigning about hyperhidrosis, upsurge in the usage of botulinum toxin injections, advancement in the therapeutic approaches such as laser and electronic therapy, increasing support by public and private companies,. On the other hand, unavailability of the permanent cure for hyperhidrosis, and expensive treatment options are some factors that may hinder the growth of the hyperhidrosis market to an extent.

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market is currently scattered, and no particular player is dominating the market. This is mainly due to the different types of therapeutic approaches being used to treat the disorder. However, few key players are involved in the new product launches and other developments to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in June 2018, Dermira received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Qbrexza (glycopyrronium), a topical treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating).

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market are Allergan PLC (Ireland), Brickell Biotech Inc. (US), Cynosure (US), Dermadry Laboratories inc. (Canada), Dermira Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Miramar Labs, Inc. (US), Sesderma (Spain), and Ulthera Inc. (US).

Segmentation

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been segmented based on type, treatment, and end-user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into primary hyperhidrosis and secondary generalized hyperhidrosis. The primary hyperhidrosis segment is likely to hold the largest during the review period due to the large population being affected by the primary hyperhidrosis. Besides being largest, it is also predicted to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing awareness about the condition and increasing patient population opting for the aesthetic procedures in order to manage the medical condition.

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market has been segmented, on the basis of treatment, into botulinum toxin injections, topical treatment, surgical treatment, oral medication, microwave therapy, and others. The topical treatment segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market owing to the wide acceptance of the topical products, convenience of use, and fewer risks compared to other therapies. The botulinum toxin injections segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the rising awareness about the treatment and high per capita disposable incomes in developed countries.

The end-users of the market are dermatology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, payers/patients, and others. The payers/patients segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. This is attributed to factors such as patient’s easy access to the topical treatments, high commercial availability, and convenience in use as compared to other treatment options. The dermatology clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures for the management of hyperhidrosis.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increased awareness about hyperhidrosis treatment and high per capita disposable incomes. The hyperhidrosis treatment market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European hyperhidrosis treatment market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been divided as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The hyperhidrosis treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure and growing awareness towards the management of hyperhidrosis, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The hyperhidrosis treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

