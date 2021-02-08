Global Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Analysis

The global glioma diagnosis and treatment market is projected to have a startling growth at a whopping 10.1% CAGR over the assessment period (2017-2023). Glioma is a kind of tumor that forms in the brain. It is also called primary brain tumor. It is of various types and are entitled resting on the cell type’s origin including glioblastoma, ependymomas, astrocytoma and oligodendrogliomas. Glioma is the most common brain tumor and about 33% brain tumors are gliomas.

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the glioma diagnosis and treatment market. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include rising prevalence of brain cancer, innovations in brain cancer drugs, introduction of new and effective therapies, rising geriatric population, current unmet needs, increasing awareness among people, access to healthcare facilities, changing financial demands, existence of metastatic tumors and growing medical tourism.

Market Segmentation

The market report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the glioma diagnosis and treatment market on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, grade, location and end-user.

Based on type, it is segmented into primary and secondary tumors. Primary tumors are further segmented into mixed gliomas, optic nerve glioma, brainstem glioma, oligodendrogliomas, astrocytoma and ependymomas. The ependymomas is again segmented into anaplastic ependymomas (grade iii), ependymomas (grade ii), myxopapillary ependymomas (grade i) and subependymomas (grade i). The astrocytomas is segmented into benign astrocytomas, glioblastoma multiforme and anaplastic astrocytomas. The optic nerve glioma is segmented into benign optic nerve glioma and malignant optic nerve glioma.

Based on diagnosis, the glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into Electroencephalography (EEG), molecular testing, biopsy, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) scan and neurological exam.

Based on treatment, it is segmented into targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery. Surgery is further segmented into minimally invasive surgery and open surgery.

Based on grade, the glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into recurrent high-grade gliomas, high-grade gliomas and low-grade gliomas.

Based on end-user, the glioma diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into medical research centers, diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the glioma diagnosis and treatment market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will govern the market due to the existence of key players here along with rising prevalence of brain tumor, increasing awareness amid people and rising healthcare expenditure. The glioma diagnosis and treatment market in the APAC region is predicted in being highly lucrative owing to increasing occurrence of brain tumor in China. Besides the expansion of the market is driven by the growing healthcare infrastructure coupled with the existence of the region’s untapped market opportunities.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the glioma diagnosis and treatment market include Hitachi Medical Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health (U.S), AstraZeneca (UK), Amneal Pharmaceuticals. LLC (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (India), Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-Le Roche AG (Switerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Co. (U.S.), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).

