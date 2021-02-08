Global Retail Analytics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Retail Analytics Market is accounted for $2.25 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.47 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Continuous developments in Big Data analytics, digitalization and growing trend of customization are some of the major factors driving the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled personnel and technological constraints are hindering the growth of Retail Analytics market.

Owing to high implementation rate of retail analytics solutions, North America is anticipated to appear as a prominent regional market due to the presence of sophisticated systems and high working capital at the disposal of several retailers in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the region with the peak growth due to the rising penetration of online shopping and Social media.

Some of the key players in the global Retail Analytics market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP, IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Adobe Systems, Microstrategy , Computer Sciences Corporation, Qlik, Information Builders, Vitria, GE, Splunk, Experian and Angoss Software.

Functions of Retail Analytics Covered:

• Customer Analytics

o Customer acquisition

o Customer loyalty and retention

o Web analytics

o Others

• Demand creation and supply chain analytics

o Inventory Planning

o Demand Forecasting

o Product flow Optimization

o Others

• Marketing Analytics

o Marketing Mix

o Brand Reputation

o Channel Optimization

o Others

• Merchandizing and Planning

o Store Localization

o Product Pricing and elasticity analysis

o Space Optimization

o Out of stock analysis

o Others

Services Covered:

