Global Household Appliances Market Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Household appliances is a multi-billion dollar industry run by some huge brands, and this industry in divided product wise into 5 segments namely Cooking appliances, Refrigeration, Laundry, Home Comfort and Others. There are a lot of products in the home appliances market and some of them include washing machines, fridges, TVs, air conditioners, heaters, etc. These products are in the market just to help consumers out with their day-to-day life. Increased awareness about the climate, growing number of consumers is demanding energy and resource-efficient products. Households also tend to be smaller in terms of space and number of individuals, and many consumers have decreasing time in completing housework, hence this is where global household appliances come in place.

The growing popularity of induction cooking technology in the wake of rising fuel prices and the changing lifestyle of consumers with increasing number of nuclear families has increased the dependence of users on the household devices and hence is expected to significantly drive the home appliances market. The major driver of this industry is the rise in per capita income in developing countries, which has led to consumer spending. Housing activities have always been there, and appliances like these are making life easier hence increasing the demand for these products. Increasing urbanization, rising working class population and new product development are also one of the factors for the growth in this market.

The global Household Appliances market is valued at 423600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 670100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Household Appliances market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Household Appliances in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Household Appliances in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Household Appliances market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Household Appliances market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bosch

Electrolux

General Electric

Gree Electric

Haier

Hitachi

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Siemens

Tiger

Toshiba Corporation

V-Guard

Whirlpool

Market size by Product

Cooking Appliances

Refrigeration

Laundry

Home Comfort

Others

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Household Appliances market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Household Appliances market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Household Appliances companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Household Appliances submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Household Appliances are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Household Appliances market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.