Global Flexo-ink Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR) proclaims that the global flexo-ink market is likely to demonstrate a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2015-2023). The rising demand for solvent-based inks in flexible packaging is encouraging the market growth during the appraisal period. Flexo-ink can be defined as a component which is generally produced by the blending of additives, resins, surfactants, pigments, defoamers, adhesion promoters, and silicones, and are usually used for printing on packaging. The inks are available in solvent-based, water-based, and UV-based. The manufacturing process saves time and produces less waste which results in the end-product more cost-effective.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

Flexo-ink was developed on the basis of conventional letterpress printing. Flexographic printing has evolved a modern-way of printing since then in several applications like flexible film, corrugated, folding cartons and envelope, and, label and tag. Flexo-ink is gaining prominence in the field of printing over gravure printing inks which further benefits the demand for small quantities and special promotions. Flexography is an ideal printing technology for printing on coated and uncoated paper materials and non-porous substrates which includes plastic films, metalized and paper foils. Flexographic printing is evolving over the years due to its cost-effectiveness. The cost-effectiveness of flexographic printing is fueling its market growth across the globe. Moreover, the convergence of several market drivers ranging from environmental impact and sustainability, product and brand aligning with rising consumer choice, and cost management and reduction are some of the top factors presumed to intensify the market growth across the globe. Flexo-inks are largely used in the packaging of food and beverages and cosmetics, which is further estimated to drive the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the mounting commercialization of flexible packaging due to the widespread application across consumer products is predicted to foster the market growth worldwide.

On the contrary, stern mandates of EPA and FDA towards the high emission of volatile organic compounds is predicted to dampen the market growth in the long run. On a brighter note, prominent market players are highly focusing on launches of cost-efficient products and expansions, which is offering the market a boom.

Global Flexo-Ink Market: Segmental Analysis

The global flexo-ink market has been segmented on the basis of type, resin type, and end use.

By mode of type, the global flexo-ink market has been segmented into solvent-based flexo, water-based flexo, and UV-based flexo. Among these, the solvent-based segment commands for the maximum market proliferation as it delivers better results and is affordable.

By mode of resin type, the global flexo-ink market has been segmented into polyurethane resins, acrylic resin, cellulosic resins, polyamide resins, vinyl resins, others. Among these, the acrylic resin segment has more market proliferation and is encouraging diverse strategic plans.

By mode of end-user, the global flexo-ink market has been segmented into label industry, packaging industry, and paper industry. The packaging industry among all is experiencing substantial growth with the changing lifestyle and widespread application across consumer products which is likely to impact the segment positively.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the flexo-ink market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region is considered to have the maximum control with almost 40% of the market share. The region is flourishing owing to the leniency shown by the regional governments in implementing VOC standards. The region also has low labor cost which paves the path for cost-effective production. With abundance availability of raw materials, the market in this region is likely to flourish. Economies like Japan, China, South Korea, India, and others with huge population base along with improved logistical setups are highly benefitting from the e-commerce segment, which is impacting the market positively.

The European region is likely to experience significant growth. The growth is much dependent on the well-developed F&B sector which has triggered the competition among the manufacturers who are staying much ahead of the competition and indulges in innovative designs. France, the U.K., Switzerland, and Germany are some of the major consumers of the flexo-ink, which further contributes to the growth of the region.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the flexo-ink market comprises Flint Group, Sun Chemical Group, HuberGroup Deutschland GmbH, TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD., SAKATA INX CORPORATION, T & K TOKA CO., LTD., and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA.

About Market Research Future

