Global Farm Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Farm Equipment Market is valued at $158.92 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach $301.97 billion by 2022. In the present scenario the demand and supply ratios for the food market is not up to the mark and is witnessing a huge deficit across the globe, these factors are demanding the need for food supply. Population growth and need for the mechanization of the farming are the factors favoring the market growth. However, factors such as increasing subsidies provided by government to purchase farm equipment and support farming practices for improved quality crops inhibit the market growth.

Farm tractors segment is anticipated to be the largest market segment due to the growing demand. Planting equipment and harvesting equipment segments are likely to be the emerging market owing to the presence of large cultivation areas and less manpower. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to the presence of world’s largest food supplier economies, i.e China and India.

Some of the key players in farm equipment market include AGCO Corporation, Alamo Group, Inc., Bucher Industries AG, Caterpillar Incorporated, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Global N.V, Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Fiat Industrial SpA, Groupe Exel Industries, Iseki & Co., Ltd, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Yamabiko Corporation.

Types Covered:

• Fertilizing and Plant protection Equipment

• Irrigation Equipment

o Drip Irrigation Equipment

o Sprinkler Irrigation Equipment

• Planting Equipment

• Tillage Equipment

o Power Tiller

o Rotavator

o Zero Till Seed Drill

Tractors

• Harvesting Equipment

o Combine Harvesters

o Threshers

o Other Harvesting Equipments

• Crop processing Equipment

• Hay and Forage Equipment

• Other Types

o Laser Land Leveler

o Multi Crop Planter

o Power Spray

o Power Weeder

o Rice Transplanter

o Self-Propelled Vertical Conveyer Reaper

