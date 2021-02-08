Global Food Irradiation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Irradiation Market accounted for $145.01 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $194.97 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. In the present livelihood the people are in need for functional foods which has greater shelf life. Moreover, the demand for managing food-borne illnesses and extension of the shelf life of the food products are favoring the market growth. Whereas factors such as maintaining the quality of raw irradiated meats, developing methods to identify irradiated foods and bringing awareness in public about the integrity of foods are made safer by irradiation, which in turn is an opportunity for the market.

Steam Pasteurization and Ultra-High Pressure Technology segment is anticipated to be the largest revenue generating market owing to the rise in number of packaged foods food for daily consumption. However, North America accounted for the largest market and Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing because of more number of population depending on the functional food habits.

Some of the key players in food irradiation market include Food Technology Service, Inc, GRAY STAR, Inc., IONISOS SA, MDS Nordion, PHYTOSAN S.A. de, REVISS Services, SADEX Corporation, ScanTech Sciences, Inc., Sterigenics International, Inc. and STERIS Isomedix Services.

Technologies Covered:

• Food Coating Technology

• Fumigation

• Ozone Treatment

• Steam Pasteurization

• Ultra-High Pressure Technology

Processes Covered:

• X-Ray Radiation

• Electron Beam Radiation

• Gamma Radiation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

