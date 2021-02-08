Global Pressure Pumping Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pressure pumping Market is valued at $76.23 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.66% to reach $224.27 billion by 2022. Rising energy demand across the globe, growing drilling activities for extraction of oil and gas are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, shift towards oil drilling activities by exploration and production companies due to declining natural gas prices is anticipated to propel the market growth. On the other hand, huge installation costs and stringent government regulations for the usage of of these systems are expected to hamper market in upcoming years.

Hydraulic fracturing held the largest market share. However, cementing services is anticipated to witness strong growth over the forecast period. North America commanded the global market owing to the presence of large count of oil field service industries in the region. Market is highly concentrated with top five companies occupying the major market share. Existing market players have good access in the market and entry of new players into the market is very difficult.

Some of the key players in global Pressure pumping market are Baker Hughes , Calfrac Well Services Ltd., China Oilfield Services , Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., Frac Tech Services International, Halliburton, Key Energy Services, Nabors Industries Ltd., , National Oilwell Varco, Pioneer Energy Services, RPC Inc., Sanjel Corporation, Schlumberger, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Trican, Weatherford International Inc., and National Drilling Company .

Type of services Covered:

• Cementing Services

o Remedial cementing

o Primary cementing

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Other Services

o Acidization

o Sand controlling services

Type of Resources Covered:

• Unconventional

• Conventional

Type of Wells Covered

• Vertical

• Horizontal

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

