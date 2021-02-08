Global Pea Proteins Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pea Proteins Market is valued at $23.47 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to reach $43.45 million by 2022. Growing vegetarian population and high nutritional characteristic of pea protein are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. Increasing demand for meat alternatives and egg substitutes is poised to have a positive influence on the market in upcoming years. Growing use of these proteins by sports person owing to their stimulating muscle and bone growth is anticipated to fuel market demand over the forecast period.

Isolates are poised to witness highest CAGR due to rising demand for protein powders and bakery goods. North America and Europe are commanding the global market with largest market size mainly driven by rising demand for functional food together with healthy growth of sports nutrition industry in the regions. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster pace due to favorable government regulations.

Some of the key players in global Pea Proteins market are Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. , Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd, The Scoular Company, Sotexpro SA , Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd., Roquette Frerers, Prinova Holdings LLC , Nutri-Pea Limited, Martin& Pleasance, Fenchem, Farbest Brands, Consucra-Groupe Warcoing , Burcon Nutrascience, Corporation, Axiom Foods, Inc and A&B Ingredients.

Forms of Pea Proteins Covered:

• Wet textured

• Dry textured

Applications Covered:

• Nutritional supplements

• Meat Substitutes

• Beverages

• Snacks & bakery products

• Other Applications

Products Covered

• Textured

• Isolates

• Concentrates

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

