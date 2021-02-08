Japan AR Gaming Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Global AR Gaming Scope and Market Size
AR Gaming market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AR Gaming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile Devices
HMDs
Smart Glasses
Market segment by Application, split into
Innovators
Early Adopters
Early Majority
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the AR Gaming market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global AR Gaming market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Catchoom
Infinity Augmented Reality
Qualcomm Technologies
Augmented Pixels
Aurasma
Blippar
Total Immersion
VividWorks
Wikitude
Zappar