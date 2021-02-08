Global Failure Analysis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, Global Failure Analysis market is accounted for $4.82 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%. Rising applications of failure analysis equipment in nanotechnology and medical applications and advancements in technology and usage of failure analysis equipment in semiconductors are some of the factors driving the market. However, high maintenance and equipment cost may hinder the market growth. Demand for failure analysis equipment in emerging nations may create an opportunity to the market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/649683-failure-analysis-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Automotive segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favourable growth is attributed to high breach of advanced driver assistance systems and driverless vehicles. North America accounted for the largest share in the market, while, Asia Pacific is expected to regiser highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high concentration of semiconductor industries in countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/failure-analysis-market-2021-key-players-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026/

Some of the key players in global failure analysis market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, EAG (Evans Analytical Group) Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., A&D Company Ltd., FEI Company, CARL Zeiss SMT GmbH, Motion X Corporation, Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S., Jeol Ltd., Intertek Group PLC, RJ Lee Group, Inc. , Evans Analytical Group, Inc., Ops A La Carte LLC, IMR Test Labs and Westpak, Inc.

Tests Covered:

• Contamination Analysis

• Adhesive Identification

• Chemical Analysis and Testing

• Coating Contamination

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oranges-market-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-28

Corrosion Investigation

• Electrical Overstress(EOS)/Electrostatic Discharge(EDS)

• Fractography

• Mechanical Testing

• Metallography

• Microstructure Evaluation

• NDT

• Regulatory Compliance Testing

• Thermal Mapping

• Weld Testing

• Other Tests

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digestive-medication-2021-global-market-outlookresearchtrends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

Techniques Covered:

• Common mode Failure Analysis

• Destructive Physical Analysis

• Failure Modes Effect Analysis(FMEA)

• Failure Modes, Effects, and Criticality Analysis(FMECA)

• Fault Tree Analysis(FTA)

• Functional Failure Analysis

• Physics of Failure Analysis

• Software Failure Analysis

• Sneak Circuit Analysis

• Other Techniques

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nibp-cuffs-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)