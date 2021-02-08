Global Sports Medicine Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Sports Medicine Market is accounted $33.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $53.6 billion in 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.9%. Sports medicine is about preventing and treating the athletes and any other people indulged in physical activities from injuries. Some of the key factors driving the market are increasing number of cases of sports injuries, gaining popularity of western sports and growing economies to raise the budget allotment for sports. Whereas factors such as lack of trained professionals and cost of certain products are likely to restrain the market growth. Insurance is posing a major challenge to sports medicine as it would not cover the sports injuries and reimbursement.

Reconstruction & recovery products are anticipated to hold the major share of the market. By Application, knee injuries segment commanded the largest share. Growth of the market is expected to be centred on the Asia-Pacific region owing to its initiatives taken by the governments to promote sports medicine, the influx of international players, expansions by key players, and increasing awareness through conferences & symposia.

Some of the key players in the Sports Medicine Market are Arthrex, Biomet Inc., Arthrocare, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Stryker Corporation, Otto Bock Healthcare, DJO Global, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephews, Xiros, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Ossur hf, Skins International Trading AG, and Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Procedures Covered:

• Cartilage Reconstruction and Repair

• Ligament Reconstruction and Repair

• Bone Reconstruction & Repair

• Surgery

Product Types Covered:

• Orthopedic Products

o Arthroscopy Devices

o Fracture Repair Devices

o Implants

o Orthobiologics

o Prosthetics

• Recovery Products

o Braces

o Thermotherapy

o Performance Monitoring Devices

o Accessories

o Topical Pain Relief Products

o Compression Clothing

o Other Body Support and Recovery Products

