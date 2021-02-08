Global Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Global Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market is expected to reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.90%.

This market growth can be attributed to the growing healthcare market and the ever-expanding technology market. Advances in these fields have created an environment that is conducive to the development of specialized surgical procedures for traditionally high-risk surgeries.

According to the UN, globally, one in six individuals suffers from a neurological disorder. There are several invasive surgeries that being developed to treat such conditions, requiring cranial fixation and stabilization equipment.

SEGMENTATION

By Category

Cranial stabilization equipment is used to secure the head during surgery, while cranial fixation implements are tools required to maintain the structural stability of the head and neck.

Cranial Fixation Systems: Cranial fixation covers a wide array of tools and implements such as meshes, flap tube clamps, plates, and screws to be used during surgery. They are used predominantly for affixing bones, securing skin, and enhancing cranial integrity post-surgeries such as craniotomies.

Cranial Stabilization Systems: Cranial surgeries are usually very delicate and complex, necessitating the use of equipment to immobilize the head. This is accomplished by the use of cranial stabilization equipment such as skull clamps and horseshoe headrests.

By Product

Meshes: The leading market segment as 48% of all cranial injuries are maxillofacial. Over 52% of road accident-related injuries are mandibular fractures that require meshes.

Skull Clamps: Ideal for prolonged surgeries that require patient immobilization for long periods with limited soft tissue damage. Used to hold the head firmly in place during surgery.

Flap Tube Clamps: Used to attach cranial bones to the cranium during delicate surgeries when only a singular motion can be performed upon the afflicted area.

Horseshoe Headrests: Used in cases where head movement is not to be completely restrained and soft tissue damage needs to be minimized.

Plates: Used to seal gaping cranial wounds.

Screws: Facilitate the attachment of cranial bones.

Accessories: Include patient positioning systems and support systems.

By Type

Resorbable: Materials that are eventually broken down by the body. The growth of the segment is limited by the high costs of the equipment.

Non-Resorbable: These are biocompatible and offer unparalleled rigidity and stability to the cranium. Used extensively in developing countries due to their low costs.

By End User

Hospitals: The segment commands the largest share of the global cranial fixation and stabilization market as most cranial surgeries are performed in hospitals. Cranial surgeries require the latest equipment and amenities, along with a high level of expertise, which are offered by hospitals.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers: As emergency and temporary patient-stabilization surgeries are performed at these centers, the segment accounts for a small market share, which is somewhat offset by the higher revenue per surgery generated.

Others: This segment includes on-site trauma and emergency surgeries. This is a niche segment with growth potential due to the establishment of trauma centers at industrial complexes.

By Region

Americas: Largest regional market, with North America accounting for 55% of the global market share.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest growing regional market

Europe: Second-largest market

Middle East & Africa

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Stryker (US)

Ostomed (UK)

KLS Martin Group (Germany)

Medtronic (US)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Changzhou Huida (China)

DePuy Synthes (US)

Evonos (Germany)

Jeil Medical (South Korea)

Medicon (Germany)

Micromar (Brazil)

NEOS Surgery (Spain)

Pro Med Instruments (Germany)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

