Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

The global Metal Packaging Materials market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Packaging Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Packaging Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Sonoco

CPMC Holdings Limited

Greif

Rexam PLC

Silgan

Bway Corporation

Toyo Seikan Kaisha

Huber Packaging

Kian Joo Group

JL Clark

Avon Crowncaps & Containers

UnitedCan Company

Macbey

William Say & Co., Ltd

Can Pack Group

Tata Steel Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Materials

Aluminium Packaging

Steel Packaging

By Material Thickness

Metal Board (TH≥0.2mm)

Metal Foil (TH＜0.2mm)

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Industrial Use