Global Biolubricants Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biolubricants market is accounted for $5.07 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increasing demand of effective fertilizers for good quality yield, lack of macronutrients, rising issues of soil deficiency and high demand for bio fuels are some of the factors fueling the market. However, limited knowledge on micronutrients in emerging countries is limiting the market growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/674310-agricultural-micronutrients-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Zinc micronutrients segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its application in food industry. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing disposable income and rising health awareness on nutritional food.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/agricultural-micronutrients-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026/

Some of the key players in Global Biolubricants market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Syngenta International AG, Compass Minerals International Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Monsanto Co., The Mosaic Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc, Bayer Crop, Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE and Nufarm Limited.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alkali-free-glass-fibers-market-segment-by-applications-manufacturers-regions-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Others

o Plantation

o Floriculture

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-healthcare-iot-security-market-2021-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Form Covered:

• Chelated

o Diethylene Triamine Pentaacetic Acid (DTPA)

o Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)

o D,L-Aspartic Acid N-(1,2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt (IDHA)

o Ethylenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (EDDHA)

o Hydroxybenzyl Ethylenediamine Diacetic Acid(HBED)

• Non-Chelated

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/opo-milk-powder-market-2021—global-salespricerevenuegross-margin-and-market-share-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)