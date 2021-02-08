Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Motion Simulation Software market is estimated to be $29.84 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $48.47 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2015-2022. Some of the trending drivers in this market include, rising emphasis on patient safety and stringent regulations in aviation industry. However, limited availability of financial support for healthcare systems is one of a major restraints which is limiting the market. Moreover, growing number of motion simulation systems in healthcare will provide a significant opportunity in this market.

Automotive segment dominated the global motion simulation software market with 35% of market share. This growth is attributed due to rising developments in electric vehicles and automated driving systems. North America commanded the largest market share whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key vendors in this market include Siemens AG, Moog Inc., Human Solutions GMBH, Dassault Systems S.A, Bosch Rexroth AG, Thoroughbred Technologies (Pty) Ltd, Santoshuman Inc., Laerdal Medical AS, Exponent Inc. and CAE Inc.

Degree of Freedom (DOF) Covered:

• Six DOF

• Three DOF

• Two DOF

Type Covered:

• Actuator

• Hydraulic

End User Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial Machinery

• Healthcare

• Entertainment

• Automotive

Human Motion Simulation Covered:

• Sport

• Textile

• Research and Development

• Other Human Motion Simulations

