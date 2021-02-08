Global Cloud Computing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Computing market will register a 30.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 133830 million by 2024, from US$ 46440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Computing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Computing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Computing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Small and Medium sized enterprises

Large enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amazon Web Services

Vmware

Microsoft Azure

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

IBM

SAP

Salesforce

Oracle

Rackspace

DELL

EMC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Computing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Computing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Computing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.