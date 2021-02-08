Dental Cement on Teeth Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2020 2025

Permanent cements are projected to remain the product of choice, pipping temporary cements by 20% in 2020. The sales of permanent cements are expected to witness an exponential rise during the forecast period, as these offer high quality and long-term restoration of inlays, crowns, orthodontic bands, and bridges over temporary cements. Also, the expanding base of licensed dentists would make dental care more accessible to patients, in turn, improving the sales performance of dental cements.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4411

However, stringent scrutiny of products by central authorities extends approval times, and, in turn, significantly increases developmental capital for players in the dental cements market. This, in tandem with already high production costs of dental implants, would negatively impact the growth pace of the dental cements market during the forecast period (2020-2025). On the back of these influences, a recent study published by Fact.MR finds that, the dental cements market holds the potential to record a value tantamount to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2025.

Key Takeaways of Dental Cements Market Study

Preference of end users for glass ionomers would increase during the forecast period, on the back of favourable characteristics such as biocompatibility, adhesiveness, and fluoride releasing capabilities. High sales prospects of glass ionomers can be attributable to major increase in the demand for hybrid or resin modifies ionomers.

Consumer inclination towards aesthetic dentistry for fixing discoloration, gaps, and cavities inadvertently creates a highly conducive environment for the growth of the dental cements market. The demand for aesthetic dentistry continues to gain impetus to dental clinics; however, patients are highly reliant on hospitals for primary and emergency dental care.

Quality dental care at relatively low prices in Asia Pacific as compared to North America and Europe is resulting in the emergence of dental tourism in the region, positioning it as a high growth market.

Rapidly rising local manufacturing base with relatively low operational cost in developing countries pressurises leading players to adopt cost-effective strategies, which is projected to bring relaxations to high costs of dental cements, to some extent.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4411

A seasoned analyst at Fact.MR opines, “Introduction of nanomaterials will offer product innovation opportunities to manufacturers in the dental cements market. Incorporation of nanomaterials with existing materials will lead to better quality of cement materials for dental applications.”

Strategic Acquisition to Remain Default Move to Tap Untapped Dental Cements Markets

The dental cements market is characterised by consolidation, with global players accounting for nearly 50% of the total share. To further strengthen their position, these players resort to the acquisition of local and regional players to tap new dental cements market opportunities. A leading player—3M—strives to increase investments in developing countries such as Brazil, Mexico, China, Turkey, Panama, Poland, and the ones in Southeast Asia through distribution partnerships.

Another player-Danaher Corporation-focuses on the acquisition of prominent players to expand its application scope. For instance, the acquisition of Nobel Biocare Holding AG was aimed at strengthening the company’s position in the dental equipment and consumables market. Besides this, the company is set to commit to a long-term engagement with China, rather than merely focus on sales opportunities, as China is proving to be a lucrative market.

Find More Valuable Insights on Dental Cements Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global dental cements market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the dental cements market on the basis of product (temporary cements and permanent cements), material (glass ionomers, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resins, and others), and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, dental ambulatory surgical centres, and dental academic and research institutes), across five major regions.

About the Healthcare Division at Fact.MR

The healthcare team at Fact.MR assists clients with unique business intelligence needs on a global level. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the healthcare industry to a micro-level across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services to help keep clients at the top of the game. Reach out to us to know how we can help.