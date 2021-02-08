Global Edge Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

With the global edge analytics market 2020 rattled by Covid-19 pandemic, the market has become a more attractive way to go globally. So far in 2020, new listings of factors have raised massive possibilities for the global edge analytics market to accomplish USD 11 Billion by 2023 at a pace of 31%, finds Market Research Future in its latest reports. The expansion of the market would take place between 2017 and 2023.

Top Impacting Factors

The analysis surveys conducted by MRFR on edge analytics and computing, especially as an analytic proposal and as an advance for analyzing information has firmly assisted the market in growing. In the broader sense of the term, edge analytics can also be seen as connecting tasks. The edge analytics market is mainly a substitute for big data Analytics. It proposes the real-time study of data produced on the edge of system devices. These factors have compelled the market to inflate double-digit in the coming years.

Introduction of IoT and propagation of a tremendous amount of information through associated devices and the augmented acceptance of edge analytics market owing to its scalability and expenditure optimizations have surged the development of the global edge analytics market. In fact, concerns over protection and security and lack of unanimously accepted standards are also acting as the rising factors for the global edge analytics market. An edge analytics solution is prepared on the edge of system devices to obtain the real-time analysis of the information produced, prognostic, and prescriptive, as well as for analytic to the data.

Furthermore, edge analytics is also known for helping companies to get advanced data faster by employing highly developed analytics and machine learning at the point of data collection. Also, it further boosts yields, reduces downtime and improves efficiency. It is gaining escalating demand owing to the surfacing, and the flourishing expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the fast-paced growth in the availability of data through connected devices and via real-time intelligence have toweringly motivated the market for the future timeframe.

Leading Segments

The global level analysis of the global edge analytics market under segmentation is conducted through the component, type, deployment, business application and vertical.

In terms of component segment, the market has included system integration and deployment, consulting services, services, solutions, training, support and maintenance services.

In terms of type segment, the market has included diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics.

In terms of deployment, the market has included cloud and on-premise.

In terms of Business Application, the market has included finance, sales, human resource, marketing and operations.

In terms of vertical segment, the market has included Manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, retail, media & entertainment, government, travel & hospitality and others.

Top Players

The essential players in edge analytics market are – Analytic Edge (India), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), AGT International Inc. (Switzerland), Apigee Corporation (U.S.), CGI Group Inc. (Canada), Foghorn Systems (U.S.), Prism Tech (U.K.) and among others.

