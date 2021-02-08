Global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the CMOS Camera Module (CCM) market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23 million by 2024, from US$ 19 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CMOS Camera Module (CCM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CMOS Camera Module (CCM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the CMOS Camera Module (CCM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

VGA and below

2MP

5MP

8MP

12MP

16MP+

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile phone,

Smartphones,

Tablet PCs

Game Consoles

TV

Automotive

Other mobile devices

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LG Innotek

O-FILM

SEMCO

LITEON

Cowell

Sharp

Partron

Sunny Optical

Primax

FOXCONN

Truly

Powerlogic

BYD

MCNEX

CAMMSYS

TOSHIBA

STMicroelectronics

Chicony

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of CMOS Camera Module (CCM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CMOS Camera Module (CCM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of CMOS Camera Module (CCM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.