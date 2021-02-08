Global Endodontic Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The global endodontic devices market is expected to register an approximate CAGR of 5.34% during forecast period, 2018–2023.

Endodontics is a part of dentistry which deals with the study and treatment of the dental tissue. Endodontic treatment is also called root canal treatment which involves the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of illnesses and injuries of the dental pulp. The development by the medical device companies in the dental care immensely improved the quality of dental treatment.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7809

The increasing globalization and adoption of new technology contribute to driving the endodontic device market. The major key factors contributing to driving this market are increasing prevalence of the dental problem, microbial infected tooth, rising aging population and increasing incidence of oral cavity cancer among the population.

However, the factors such as high cost of treatment, illegal sales of dental products and complications related to treatments may hamper the market growth during the forecasted period.

Segmentation

The global endodontic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the global endodontic devices market is segmented into consumables and instruments.

By consumables, the global endodontic devices market is categorized into endodontic burs, endodontic files & shaper, irrigating solution & lubricants, obturation filling materials and others.

By instruments, the market is further sub-segmented into apex locators, endodontic scalers, machine-assisted obturation systems, handpieces, and endodontic lasers. By end-user, the global endodontic devices market is categorized into dental clinics, dental hospitals, laboratories, dental academic and research institutes.

ALSO READ : https://ragupta936.wixsite.com/mysite/post/endodontic-devices-market-analysis-size-share-trends-analysis-and-growth-by-forecast-to-2023

On the bases of region, the global endodontic devices market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to hold the largest market share and the Middle East & Africa with a low market share during the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global market for endodontic devices owing to the rising occurrence of dental infections because of changing eating habits, the rise in prevalence of dental ailments, and growth rate of accidents. Also, the presence of a large number of medical device companies within the region drives the market. In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global endodontic devices market due to the rising demand for root canal treatment and increasing microbial infection in teeth in boosts the market growth. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for the global endodontic devices market in 2017. Factors such as increasing innovation and awareness about the available treatment methods of various dental problems fuels the market growth within the region.

ALSO READ : https://mrfr-healthcare.mystrikingly.com/blog/endodontic-devices-market-size-share-global-supply-demand-sale

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global endodontic devices market. The presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially within the African region make the market to lag within the region. A majority of the market share within this region is estimated to be held by the Middle East.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global endodontic devices market are DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products, Septodont, Brasseler USA, MICRO-MEGA, DiaDent Group International, COLTENE Holding, Kerr Corporation, Surtex Instruments Limited, Davis Schottlander & Davis Ltd, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, and others.

ALSO READ : http://halthcareit.inube.com/blog/8758918/endodontic-devices-market-key-growth-drivers-industry-challenges-and-forecast-to-2023/

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1944263

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India +1 646 845 9312 Email: [email protected] Blog: https://healthcarenews12.blogspot.com/