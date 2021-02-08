Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

The global video surveillance storage market is on the rise. Deployment of video surveillance cameras among enterprises for safety and security is increasing. The cloud-based storage services are fuelling the global video surveillance storage market.

The global video surveillance storage market is segmented on the basis of storage technology, type of storage, deployment, services, organization size, vertical and region

Regional Analysis

By geography, the markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world, are studied. Among these regions, the market is majorly being dominated by North America due to a higher concentration of storage providers in countries such as U.S. and Canada. Due to this, major contribution is made by the U.S., particularly, in the cloud deploymnet of surveillance video storage market.

Europe surveillance video storage market is expected to show a decent growth. Europe has acquired a second place in the market. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Various organizations in Taiwan, China, and India, are adopting cloud-based storages, which is increasing the demand for video surveillance storage market. Also, the video surveillance storage in Asia Pacific is adding to the growth of the global market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

– Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

– Key factors driving the Video Surveillance Storage Market.

– Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Video Surveillance Storage Market.

– Challenges to market growth.

– Key vendors of Video Surveillance Storage Market.

– Detailed SWOT analysis.

– Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Video Surveillance Storage Market.

– Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

– Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global video surveillance storage market are Cisco Systems (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Seagate Technology LLC (U.S.), NetApp (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Schneider Electric SE (France). They are innovating and are investing in research and development activities to generate a cost-effective product portfolio.

Pelco, Inc.(U.S.), Quantum Corporation (U.S.), Buffalo Technology (Japan), Iveda Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Promise Technology Inc. (U.S.), Mindtree Limited (India), and Arxys Software Orchestrated Storage (U.S.), are some of the key innovators in the market. Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), Pacific Controls (UAE), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Rasilient Systems Inc. (U.S.), Nexsan Corporation (U.S.), Eyecast Inc. (U.S.), Veracity (U.K), Fujitsu (Japan) are among others.

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

