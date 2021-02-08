Global Modular Fabrication Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Modular Fabrication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Fabrication development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Laing O’Rourke

Red Sea Housing Services

Atco

Bouygues

Vinci

Skanska

Algeco Scotsman

Kleusberg

Lendlease

CIMC Modular Building Systems

Larsen & Toubro

Balfour Beatty

ACS Group

Guerdon Modular Buildings

JL Modular

KEF Infra

Palomar Modular Buildings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent

Relocatable

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Education and Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Modular Fabrication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Modular Fabrication development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Modular Fabrication are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.