Global Desktop IP Phone Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

A VoIP phone or IP phone uses Voice over IP technologies for placing and transmitting telephone calls over an IP network, such as the Internet, instead of the traditional public switched telephone network (PSTN).

Desktop IP Phone are mainly used in office of Enterprise customers. Report data showed that 7.79 % of the Desktop IP Phone market demand was Video Desktop IP Phone, and the remained 92.21% was for the other applications in 2016.

The main raw materials are SoC (ARM+DSP), LCD Display, Shell, Power supply, PCB, Electronics Components, Plastics (PVC, PS, PP, PE resins) etc. With the continuous development of electronic technology, part of the price of electronic components showed a slow decline trend. Affected by the macroeconomic, in recent years, the prices of plastic materials have some fluctuations, but the industry has a certain ability to pass of the plastic raw material price fluctuations. Generally, the price fluctuations of plastics raw materials will not have a significant impact on the industry.

Video Desktop IP Phone

Common Desktop IP Phone

Commerical

Individual

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Cisco

Avaya

Mitel

Polycom

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Grandstream

NEC

D-Link

Escene

Fanvil

Snom

