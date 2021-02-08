Global Automated Breach & Attack Simulation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Automated Breach & Attack Simulation Market

has been segmented based on component, deployment, application, and region/country.

Breach & attack simulation enables simulation, validation, and remediation of possible vulnerabilities and ways utilized by unethical hackers to the organizational resources. The red and blue teams perform security tests manually frequently. But as they do this on time-to-time, they create a gap between two tests, which is considered enough to attack and gain access to the valuable organizational assets. Hence, to overcome this drawback, cybersecurity providers have automated this with the same critical functions as those of red & blue teams in a continuous and automated manner, hence, the name automated breach & attack simulation.

By component, the global automated breach & attack simulation market has been divided into solution and service. The services subsegment is further segmented into training, red teaming, and on-demand analyst.

Based on deployment, the global automated breach & attack simulation market has been divided into on-premises and cloud-based.

By application, the automated breach & attack simulation market is classified into configuration management, patch management, credentials management, threat intelligence, and others.

By end-user, the global automated breach & attack simulation market has been divided into security teams, enterprises, data centers, managed service providers, and others.

The global automated breach & attack simulation market has been analyzed for five regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global automated breach & attack simulation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the automated breach & attack simulation market mainly due to the higher adoption of security solutions offered by automated breach & attack simulation among small and large enterprises. The regional market is driven by the rapidly rising cybersecurity issues rise over the time across industry verticals.

Key Players

The key players in the global automated breach & attack simulation market include XM Cyber (Israel), Cymulate (Israel), Aujas (US), Elasticito Limited (UK), SafeBreach Inc. (US), Optiv Security Inc. (US), Traxion (Netherlands), Layer 8 Solutions (Canada), Carbonsec (Slovenia), Marlabs Inc. (US), Netsecuris LLC (US), Guardicore (Israel), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (India), eSafe IT (Ethiopia), and AttackIQ (US).

