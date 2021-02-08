Global Casino Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Casino Market is projected to reach USD 476,273.7 Million by 2025, registering a 7.6% CAGR during the study period, 2019–2025. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and market dynamics to offer a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

The global casino market is growing at a significant rate. Countries are legalizing, both offline and online casinos, which is creating growth opportunities for casino service providers to expand their presence and increase their revenues. Additionally, a large number of games are going online, specifically over mobile phones; this, in turn, is propelling the growth of the overall casino market. Another key driver for the growth of the global market is the increased popularity of mobile gaming among the young population. Moreover, the increasing per capita disposable income across developing nations is another factor, which fuels the growth of the global market. However, the risks related to cyberattacks are a major concern for both the mobile casino providers and gamblers. Mobile casino app providers are working to overcome this challenge by using various authentication solutions to secure the entire process.

Globally, mobile gaming has gained popularity among the young generation. This is largely due to the availability of affordable Internet connectivity and increasing ownership of smartphones. Additionally, due to the increasing availability of highly sophisticated smartphones that are compatible with online gaming platforms, the mobile gaming trend has picked up the pace globally. The growth in the adoption of mobile phones has also made it easy for people to download and play games anywhere and at any time. This has led to a growth in the number of “casual gamers” who specifically use smartphones for playing games. Recently, a whitepaper named ‘’ The State of Online Gaming – 2018” was published by Limelight Network that surveyed 3,000 consumers aged 18 and older in France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and the US. The survey found that gamers spend more time playing games on mobile phones than on computers, tablets, and gaming consoles. These gamers, on average, play games for not less than one hour and 20 minutes. Additionally, younger gamers (age 18–25) spend more hours every week playing online games (over smartphones) than watching traditional sports on television sets. Along with watching and playing games, the gamers get involved in betting in games such as poker, casino games, or sports such as football and cricket. The statistics, therefore, clearly show that mobile gaming is extremely popular among the younger population, and due to this, a greater number of young gamers are betting on different mobile games; this, in turn, expected to drive the casino market.

Segmental Analysis

Global Casino Market has been segmented based on Type and Region.

By Type, the global casino market has been divided into lottery, slot machine, roulette, craps, poker, and blackjack. The lottery segment accounted for the largest market share of 25.2% in 2018, with a market value of USD 73,348.2 million; it is expected to register a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period. A lottery is a form of gambling that involves drawing numbers at random for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by a few governments, while others endorse it. It is one of the most popular forms of gambling, in which people pay a small sum of money to get a chance of winning a jackpot or a large amount. The games such as electronic scratch, traditional draw games, and games similar to Keno and bingo are considered in this section. In an online lottery, the players can buy tickets for all the biggest lottery draws from across the globe.

Geographically, the global mobile gambling market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players of the Global Casino Market are Paddy Power Betfair PLC (Ireland), The 888 Group (Europort), Scientific Games (US), Ladbrokes (UK), Elaunch Solution Pvt. Ltd (India), Playson (Malta), Betsoft (Malta), Betsson AB (Sweden), Kindred Group PLC (UK), NetEnt AB (Sweden), Microgaming (Isle of Man), Evolution Gaming (Latvia), Chetu, Inc. (US), Creatiosoft (India), and Addison Global Limited (UK).

