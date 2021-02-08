Global Edge Data Center Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest analysis, the global edge data center market is projected to strike a robust CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2017 t0 2023. The value of the market is expected to reach USD 1,740 Mn towards the end of 2023. The rising market presence of internet services has led to an exponential increase in the digital need of the global population. This, in turn, has catalyzed the momentum of growth of the edge data center market.

Investments are likely to flow towards the market and open avenues of innovation and technological developments. It is prognosticated to catapult the edge data center market on an upward trajectory. The increase in global economic growth coupled with the dependency of enterprises on the internet has intensified the need for the adoption of edge data centers. It facilitates seamless connectivity, storage, and uninterrupted UPS. This is likely to drive the growth of the market significantly through the assessment period. Other factors that are expected to favor the proliferation of the market include rising complexities within the IT infrastructure, thriving data traffic, increase in complexities within data centers, etc.

Market Segmentation:

– By components, the global edge data center market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service.

– By service, the edge data center market has been segmented into professional service, and support & maintenance service.

– By organization size, the global edge data center market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

– By vertical, the edge data center market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and others.

Regional Insights:

The global, edge data center market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is a major regional market for edge data center. The digitalization of business operations owing to the adoption of IoT and cloud computing is expected to lead the expansion of the edge data center market in the region. The consolidation of major players of the market in the region is important factor responsible for the growth of the market.

Europe is poised to witness large-scale deployment of edge data centers owing to rising demand from business enterprises. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific poses promising opportunities for growth over the next couple of years. Fast developing countries, such as India, are anticipated to accrue significant revenue in the foreseeable future. The support extended by the governments in promoting digitalization is prognosticated to accelerate the adoption of edge data centers in the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Panduit Corp (U.S.), Anixter International (U.S.), Zellabox (Australia), Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.), Rittal (Germany), Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.), Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.), and Dell Inc. (U.S.).

