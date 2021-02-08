Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2018-2023, owing to the increase in global air traffic and modernization of airports to facilitate secure and seamless operations. The need for security and improved air traffic management systems are the factors that are also expected to stimulate market growth. The shift towards satellite navigation systems and the technological advancements and innovations provide significant opportunities to grow for the market. The primary purpose of ATC systems is to separate aircraft to prevent collisions, to organised and expedite the flow of traffic, and to provide information and other support for pilots. This service can be performed using ground-based infrastructures for air traffic management and guidance, which is owned by civil aviation authorities and managed by air navigation service providers.

Geographically, North America along with Europe leads the commercial ATC equipment market due to presence of large airports and cohesive government policies in these regions. However, APAC and Middle East are expected to show remarkable growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). Considering the huge investments made in construction and modernization of airports in these regions. Indra Sistemas SA, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation and Thales SA are some of the key players in this market and have been profiled in the report. The vendors in the market compete on the basis of cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. Mergers and acquisitions, along with increasing collaborations with alliance partners across the globe, is expected to impel the growth prospects for the global market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The market study of air traffic control equipment device has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook.

In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

• Forward looking statement of key air traffic control equipment market players

• Authentic Public Databases

• Average cost analysis of services on the basis of geography

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global air traffic control equipment market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation

• Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, By Types of Devices

• Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, By Applications

• Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, By End User

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global air traffic control equipment market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global air traffic control equipment market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global air traffic control equipment market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. ADVANCED NAVIGATION & POSITIONING CORP.

2. BAE SYSTEMS PLC

3. COBHAM PLC

4. COMSOFT GMBH

5. FINAVIA CORPORATION

6. HARRIS CORPORATION

7. INDRA SISTEMAS SA

8. INTELCAN TECHNOSYSTEMS INC.

9. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

10. NATS HOLDINGS LTD.

11. NAV CANADA

12. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

13. RAYTHEON

14. SAAB AB

15. SEARIDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

16. SIERRA NEVADA CORPORATION

17. THALES SA