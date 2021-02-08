Heat Shield Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Heat Shield Market Information Report by Material (Metallic and Non-metallic), by Product (Exhaust Heat Shield Insulation, Turbo heat shield, Spark plug boot heat shield, Thermal & Heat shield sleeving, Fire arm heat shield and others), by End User (Automotive, Defense, Aircraft and others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Heat shields are utilized to protect parts of a device that emits heat from its energy source. Large and powerful engines generate more heat, and hence heat shields are used on such engines to protect components and bodywork from the potential damage.

In automobiles, a heat shield is a vital component required for perfect functioning. Automotive heat shields are used in various parts of a vehicle to protect them from the intense heat generated by the engine and the exhaust systems.

High-quality heat shields are broadly installed in luxury cars with heavy-duty engines. Rising Market of luxury cars across the globe is a key driving force behind the rapidly increasing Moreover, other major end-use industries of the heat shield, such as the defense and aviation escalate the market on the global platform.

According to an eminent research firm, Market Research Future (MRFR), the global heat shields market is expected to witness rapid growth by 2022, in terms of value and volume, registering approximately 5% CAGR throughout the review period (2016 – 2022). Growing number of temperature sensitive components used in modern vehicles have resulted in increasing the market demand.

Additional factors that are substantiating the growth of the market include minimal cooling air flow in tightly packed components of an engine compartment that result in high temperature and across the exhaust system. Most of the countries are increasing their spending in the defense sector, which increases the consumption of firearms, this, in turn, fuels the growth of this market.

Also, growing safety concern among consumers fosters the growth of Heat Shield Market Revenue. With the use of turbocharger heat shields, automakers can reduce the size of engines, which increases their output capacity. As a result, turbocharger heat shields are witnessing increasing uptake.

Conversely, volatility in the prices and the demand-supply gap in the raw materials required for the production of heat shield are some of the factors that are impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, advancements in the associated technologies are expected to lower the cost of these heat shields, offering economical manufacturing processes. This would support the growth of the market.

Global Heat Shield Market – Segmentations

For a better understanding, the report has been segmented into four key dynamics:

By Material : Metallic and Non-metallic.

By Product : Exhaust Heat Shield Insulation, Spark Plug Boot Heat Shield, Turbo Heat Shield, Thermal & Heat Shield Sleeving, and Fire Arm Heat Shield, among others.

By End-user : Automotive, Defense, and Aircraft, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Heat Shield Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region would retain its dominance over the global Heat Shield Market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid industrialization & urbanization and increasing demand for commercial as well as passenger vehicles are driving the growth of the regional market. Improving economic conditions in the region are positively analysising the market growth in the region, creating a huge demand for luxury vehicles, which increases the uptake of heat shields.

The Heat Shield Market in the North American region accounts for the second-largest share in the global market. Considerably increasing production of automobiles and significant growth in the defense and aerospace sector are some of the key factors that are fostering the growth of the regional market. Also, the growing demand from the aftermarket parts sector drives the market growth in the region. The US, backed by the presence of the well-established automobile sector, accounts for the key contributor to the growth of the regional market.

Europe automotive Heat Shield Market is emerging as a profitable market, globally. Factors such as a steady rise in production in the region’s robust automobile industry are propelling the growth of the market. Rapidly growing markets, especially, in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, are witnessing increasingly consuming these components in manufacturing the automotive. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of these heatshields in defense and aviation sector pushes up the growth of the regional market.

Global Heat Shield Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global Heat Shield Market appears to be fragmented with a large number of big and small players, churning the competition. These players invest substantially, incorporating strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisition, partnership, technology launch, and expansion and thus, maintain their positions in the market.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global Heat Shield Market Dana Holding Corporation (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation (US), Lydall Inc. (US), Autoneum Holdings AG (Switzerland), Elringklinger AG (Germany), UGN Inc. (US), Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (Germany), Zircotec (UK), and ThermoTec Automotive (US), among others.

Industry/innovation/Related News:

June 18, 2019 —- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency of the US Federal Government announced its partnership with United Launch Alliance (ULA -the US) to develop an aeroshells (inflatable heat shield) technology. One of the challenges of sending payloads to Mars is to contend with the planet’s atmosphere. Inflatable heat shields offer numerous advantages over rigid ones and would be useful in delivering heavy payloads to worlds with a thick atmosphere.

With the help of these inflatable heat shield, NASA hopes to land heavier payloads on Mars as well as other planets that have incredibly thin air pressure which results in creating issues for spacecraft expected to land. The partners are expected to send this cutting-edge prototype to low-Earth orbit (LEO) by 2022, where it will be tested.

