Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The automation segment was valued at USD 1561.95 Million in 2018; it is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 21.9%. The automation testing requires a test script to perform testing and needs the upgrades of scripts in case there are any changes required in the mobile application features and user interface which is a tedious and time-consuming process. The automation testing in mobile application testing services market is expected to show significant growth due to the provision of scalability for larger mobile applications.

By industry, the global mobile application testing services market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media, and others. Mobile application testing services are used for the assessment of various apps used in various industrial applications. The major aim of testing services is to find bugs and defects in the mobile application that can hamper its usability and overall performance. In 2018, the IT and telecom industry generated the highest revenue of USD 980.93 Million. In the IT segment, mobile applications are used for information sharing, communication and work tracking of the employees. These mobile applications consist of client-side applications and company-side applications to connect the client and company. IT firms deploy their mobile application for developers to interact with the company. Moreover, the recruitment process in the IT industry is nowadays done with the help of mobile applications. These applications are required to be tested before they are deployed for commercial use. Therefore, the IT segment contributes significantly to the growth of mobile application testing services market.