Global Fire Doors Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Doors market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13470 million by 2024, from US$ 11160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Doors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Doors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fire Doors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fire Timber Doors

Fire Steel Doors

Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors

Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors

Other Material Fire Doors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industry

Commercial

Residential

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ASSA ABLOY

NINZ

Sanwa

chinsun

UK Fire Doors

Buyang

Dali

Saintgeneral

HORMANN

Wonly Group

Jia Hui Doors

Vista

Simto

Meixin

Howden Joinery

Chuntian Group

Zhucheng Group

WANJIA

FUSIM

Rapp Marine

Schuco

Republic Doors and Frames

Teckntrup

Taotao

Hueck

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fire Doors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fire Doors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Doors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Doors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Doors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.