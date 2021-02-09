Global KETOGENIC DIET Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Ketogenic Diet Market is profiled in extensive detail in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Global Ketogenic Diet Industry trajectory through the historical review period is studied in detail in the report in order to draw pointers on the market’s likely growth trajectory in the coming years and the major factors enabling growth of the market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global Covid-19 Impact on Ketogenic Diet Market are profiled in detail in the report. Social and economic factors affecting the global ketogenic diet market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive picture of the ketogenic diet market.

Ketogenic diet, also known as keto diet, is a diet that encourages the body to switch to burning body fat as the primary source of energy rather than carbohydrates. The diet consists of eating very little carbs and maximizing the intake of fats and proteins. This, over time, instructs the body to make fat burning the default mode of energy generation, as dietary consumption of carbohydrates drops down to unprecedented levels. The ketogenic diet is similar to other low-fat diets such as Atkins and paleo, insomuch as the consumption of carbohydrates is limited instead of limiting fats. Fats are essential compounds for the human body and are used in several applications within the body. In contrast, carbohydrates can be acquired from breaking down fats and are not a requisite when it comes to dietary requirements. In addition, consuming fats directly leads to their digestion, leading to their breakdown into simpler compounds that are easily absorbed into the body. In contrast, overeating carbohydrates leads to the body turning the excess carbs into body fat, which simply makes the person more obese. These factors are driving the Global Covid-19 Impact on Ketogenic Diet Market at a steady pace.

The growing prevalence of obesity around the world is a major driver for the global ketogenic diet market. Dietary changes are thought to be the best way of losing weight, leading to many people turning to conventional as well as unconventional diets, including the keto diet. The increasing validation given to the keto diet by medical science has also led to increasing commercialization of keto diet packs, which is likely to be a major driver for the global ketogenic diet market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global Covid-19 Impact on Ketogenic Diet Market include Ample Diets, Nestle, PRUVIT Ventures Inc., Keto and Company, Keto Fridge, Perfect Keto, LOVEGOODFATS, NUTRICIA, Thrive Market and Diet DARZEE. Key players in the ketogenic diet market are likely to expand product diversity in the coming years, in order to enable revenue generation from a wider range of commercialization channels. The increasing demand for online purchasing of keto diet foods is also likely to be a key driver for players in the ketogenic diet market.

Segmentation

Global Ketogenic Diet Market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

By Product Type, the Global Ketogenic Diet Market is segmented into beverages; fruits and vegetables; nuts and seeds; meat, poultry, and eggs; seafood; and others.

By distribution channel, the global ketogenic diet market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based distribution. The store-based distribution channels are segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global ketogenic diet market, followed by Europe. The keto diet has become widely popular in North America, largely due to the existing popularity of the Atkins diet, which has made people aware of the benefits of high-fat, low-carb diets. This has allowed easy transition into the ketogenic diet. The increasing efforts from food and beverage producers in the region to cater to keto diet requirements are likely to be a major driver for the ketogenic diet market in North America over the forecast period. Growing health consciousness in Europe is also likely to be a major driver for the ketogenic diet market over the forecast period.