Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Mobile Payment Systems Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Mobile payment refers to the payment for goods or services or transfer of money through mobiles/smartphones.
The Mobile Payment Systems market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mobile Payment Systems industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Mobile Payment Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Mobile Payment Systems market covered in Chapter 12:
Visa Inc.
Alipay.com Co. Ltd.
Google LLC
Tencent Holdings Ltd
PayPal Inc.
Apple Inc.
American Express Co.
MasterCard PLC
Mahindra ComViva
Samsung Group
Amazon.com Inc.
Orange SA
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mobile Payment Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Proximity Payment
Remote Payment
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Payment Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
BFSI
IT and Telecommunication
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Other End-user Industries
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025