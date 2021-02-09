Global ORGANIC FERTILIZERS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global organic fertilizers market is predicted to grow at an 11.9% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Organic fertilizers are a gentler, kinder means of offering plants the nutrients which they require. They usually come from animals, plants, or minerals and comprise various nutrients for enhancing the soil ecosystem. Cost-effective, slow erosion, reduction in environmental pollution, slow release of essential nutrients, and enhanced soil fertility, are some of the key benefits that have made organic fertilizers immensely popular across the globe.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7922

Various factors are propelling the Organic Fertilizers Market Research growth. Some of these factors according to the Market Research Future report, include rapidly rising land areas especially under organic cultivation, innovations in manufacturing techniques of organic fertilizers, heavy investments in research and development, revolutionizing farming practices, growing need for food security, and changing perception of farmers and end users towards farming techniques that are eco-friendly. Additional factors pushing market growth include biological developments and cultivation in crop production, rising consumer awareness about harmful effects of chemical and synthetic fertilizers, drugs and pesticides, the rising consumer base for pharmaceutical, personal care, and food and beverage products that are non-synthetic, reduced soil degradation and environmental benefits, and constant product innovations.

Also Read: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662136.html

On the contrary, increasing reliance on inorganic cultivation techniques and high cost are factors that may impede organic fertilizers market growth over the forecast period.

Also Read: https://articlescad.com/europe-to-remain-frontrunner-in-organic-fertilizers-market-growth-194399.html

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the organic fertilizers market on the basis of source, crop, certifications, and form.

Based on source, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into animals, plants, and minerals. Of these, the animals’ segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is due to the nutritional benefits, including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen.

Based on crop, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others. Of these, the fruits and vegetable segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the burgeoning demand and technological advancements.

Based on certifications, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into 95% organic and 100% organic.

Based on form, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into liquid and dry. Of these, the liquid segment will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to its quick absorbability by soil that allows the nutrients to reach the crops faster.

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@industryanalysis/ssAXg_Tj8T

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the organic fertilizers market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, Europe will remain the frontrunner in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to ample accessibility of land for farming, especially under organic cultivations as well as the willingness of consumers in paying for organic foods. Italy, France, and Germany are the key contributors in this region owing to rising environmental and health concerns.

The organic fertilizers market in the APAC region is predicted to have a notable growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the huge agricultural land area and strict government policies.

The organic fertilizers market in North America will have favorable growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing preferences of consumers for food products that are chemical-free, rising research and development investments to practice sustainable farming and the presence of leading accreditation associations such as USDA in the US.

ALSO READ: http://newsanalysis.over-blog.com/luxury-handbags-market-share.html

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the organic fertilizers market report include Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (US), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US), Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), Agrocare Canada (Canada), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (US.), and Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), among others.

August 2019: Leading poultry farm, JEWM Agro-Industrial Corporation has ventured to develop organic fertilizer with the help of Japanese technology. It will be marketed to industrial companies, plantations, hobbyists, and home growers.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.