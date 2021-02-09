Global MASCARA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global electric toothbrush market is growing rapidly over the past couple of years. The market growth attributes to the rising popularity of automatic toothbrushes due to the convenience they offer over manual toothbrushes, such as a timer and pressure sensors. Moreover, the increasing advances in its functionalities of the electric toothbrush accelerate the growth of the market.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Electric Toothbrush Market Size valuation is estimated to reach USD 5,852.2 MN by 2024, registering 7.46% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2019-2024). The widespread awareness regarding oral hygiene is a key tailwind for the growth of the market. Besides, the rising adoption of proper oral care routines is fueling the growth of the electric toothbrush market.

The changing consumer demand encourages market players to focus on R&D to launch new & innovative products that can meet the dynamic needs of the consumers, such as teeth whitening and tooth sensitivity, etc. Thus, the rising health consciousness, along with technological advancements in the healthcare industry, is driving the growth of the global electric toothbrush market.

Conversely, factors such as the lack of product awareness and high costs of electric toothbrushes as compared to conventional toothbrushes are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, expected technological advances would not only bring the required expertise in the market but also reduce the cost of the electric toothbrush.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the report into three market dynamics;

By Product Type : Rechargeable and Battery-operated.

By End User : Adults and Children.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Electric Toothbrush Market – Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global electric toothbrush market in terms of value and volume. The largest market share attributes to the huge uptake of electric toothbrushes across the region and increasing per capita expenses on wellness. The burgeoning electric devices industry, especially in the UK and Germany, is contributing to the regional market growth. Germany is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In 2018, the European electric toothbrush market accounted for 40.51% of the total market share, which is expected to appreciate further during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the second-largest share in the global electric toothbrush market. The expansion of product portfolios by the key manufacturers is one of the significant factors driving the regional market growth. Also, the region is a hub for advanced technologies and has a well-developed infrastructure that demonstrates a huge potential for revenue generation for the electric & electronics market. The US and Canada account for major contributors to the growth of the regional market. The North American electric toothbrush market is projected to exhibit a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

The electric toothbrush market in the Asia Pacific region is growing briskly due to the boom in the manufacturing industries in the region. Besides, factors such as the increasing per capita disposable incomes and the increasing emphasis on the adoption of energy-efficient electric devices drive the growth of the electric toothbrush market in the region. The APAC electric toothbrush market is projected to exhibit 8.12% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the electric toothbrush market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, players incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launch. Players invest emphasis on new product development initiatives substantially and to expand their global footprint. The market is anticipated to witness relentless innovations and product developments, which would, in turn, result in intensifying the market competition among the automotive lighting manufacturers.

Major Players

Players leading the global electric toothbrush market include The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Foreo AB (Sweden), Smilex (US), Pursonic, LLC (US), Kolibree SAS (France), Lion Corporation (Japan), Conair Corporation (US), and Wellness Oral Care (US), among others.