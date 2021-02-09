Global Implantable BiomaterialsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Implantable Biomaterials market accounted for $84.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $133.0 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as growing geriatric inhabitants worldwide, growing incidences of diseases and graft transplant surgeries, medical implants and technological advancements will drive the market growth. However, adverse reactions to biomaterials, strict regulatory requirements are some of the factors restraining the growth of global market.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to account for the largest share among the applications. Metals constituted for the largest segment in 2015 and is growing at a strong CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global biomaterials market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Some of the key players in global Implantable Biomaterials market are AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Corbion Purac , Ceradyne, Inc, Celanese Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, E. I. DU PONT DE Nemours And Company, Invibio, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc. , Stryker Corporation, KLS martin and Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and CAM Bioceramics BV.

Materials Covered:

Ceramics

o Aluminium Oxide

o Zirconia

o Calcium Sulphate

o Carbon

o Glass

o Calcium Phosphate

• Polymers

o polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

o Polyester

o Polyanhydrides

o Polycarbonates and Polyamides

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Nylon

o Silicone Rubber

o Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

o Hydrogels

o Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

o Amorphous fluoropolymer

• Metallic biomaterials

o Titanium & Titanium zirconium alloys

o Cobalt-chromium

o Silver

o Gold

o Platinum alloys

o Stainless Steel

o Mg based-alloy

• Natural

o Collagen & Gelatin

