Global Mining Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mining Equipment market is expected to grow from $96.58 billion in 2015 to reach $181.76 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.5%. Increasing mining activities to get minerals, metals, and coal is the main factor propelling the market growth during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for coal to generate electricity, adoption of new technological mining equipments are the factors boosting the market growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/826983-mining-equipment-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

On the other hand, raising raw material costs, stringent government policies are the constraints limiting the market growth. By application, metal mining segment commanded the largest market share. North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in global market due to the availability of natural gas reserves in U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a fastest growing region.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-mining-equipment-market-analysis-2021-forecasts-to-2026/

Some of the key players in global mining equipment market include AB Volvo, Astec Industries, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Infracore, Famur, Hitachi Co. Ltd., Joy Global, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Metso Corporation, Sandvik AB, and ThyssenKrupp.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/beer-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Equipment Types Covered:

• Crushing, pulverizing & screening equipment

• Mining drills and breakers

• Mineral Processing Equipment

• Underground mining equipment

• Surface mining equipment

• Other Equipments

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-outdoor-watch-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-29

Applications Covered:

• Mineral mining

• Metal Mining

• Coal mining

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/luxury-travel-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)