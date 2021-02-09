Global Wireless ConnectivityMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Wireless Connectivity market is expected to grow from $17.15 billion in 2015 to reach $31.78 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.2%. Growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) & cloud computing and growing market for Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWA) Network are the major factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing usage of smart phones & other wireless connectivity devices are driving to adopt wireless connectivity technologies. On the other hand, paucity of standardized communication standards and security concerns are the constraints limiting the market growth.

By application, wearable devices segment commanding the Wireless Connectivity market with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is driven by rapid development of IoT, growing utilization of activity trackers and smart watches. North America is projected to be the leading market in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is accounted for booming semiconductors and electronics industry and several government initiatives by countries, such as India, Japan, and China.

Some of the key players in global wireless connectivity market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Atmel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Enocean GmbH, and Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

• Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Wi-Fi

• Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

• ZigBee

• Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART)

• Cellular Technologies

• Fourth-Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

• Third-Generation (3G)

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Telecommunication

o Repeater

o Modem

o Router

• Building Automation

o Daylight Sensors

o IP Cameras

o Lighting Control Actuators

