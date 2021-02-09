Non-Fuel Grade Alcohol Market, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Market research future will be publishing a cooked research report on “global non-fuel grade alcohol market” that contains the information from 2013 to 2023. Non-Fuel Grade alcohol market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.26% during forecast period 2018-2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global Non-Fuel Grade alcohol market that includes Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Sasol, Merck KGaA, CropEnergies AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Pannonia Bio, Wilmar Bioethanol, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, Solvay and others.

Market Highlights

The non-fuel grade alcohol market is estimated to be valued at USD 18,001.6 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period. The increasing application of non-fuel-grade ethyl alcohol in the food & beverage industry and surging demand for industrial grade ethyl alcohol are factors expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuating raw material prices are estimated to restrain the growth of the global non-fuel-grade ethyl alcohol market. Nevertheless, the growing use of cosmetics and personal care products is expected to create immense growth opportunities for the players operating in the global market during the review period.

Segment analysis

Global non-fuel grade alcohol market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, lab grade, industrial grade, others. Food-grade ethyl alcohol is the ultra-pure grade of ethyl alcohol having a purity of 99–100% (absolute ethanol) and are used for potable applications, such as alcoholic beverages, aromas, and flavors. Since the food-grade ethyl alcohol is intended for human consumption, chemicals are permitted to be mixed with this alcohol to maintain the highest possible level of purity. Thus, it accounts for largest market share of 53% in 2018.

Based on applications, the global market is segmented in to food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, chemical solvent and other segments. The ethyl alcohol (food-grade) is majorly used in the manufacturing of various types of alcoholic beverages as an intoxicating agent in varying amount such as Vodka (alcohol by volume (ABV) 40-95%), brandy (ABV 35-60%), Gin (ABV 36-50%), rum (ABV 36-50%), Whiskey (ABV 36-50%), tequila (ABV 50-51%), liqueurs (ABV 15%), fortified wine (ABV 16-24%), unfortified wine (ABV 14-16%), and beer (ABV 4-8%). Besides, food-grade ethyl alcohol is also used to extract and concentrate flavors and aromas, which are then used as a flavoring agent in the food & beverage industry. The growing demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Thus, application of Non-Fuel Grade alcohol in food & beverages industry accounted for the largest market share of 50% in 2018.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global non-fuel grade alcohol market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24%. Europe market is followed by North America, which is accounted for the second largest number of shares in the global Non-Fuel Grade alcohols market, as of 2018. Asia Pacific is estimated to reach USD 3,939.0 million by the end of 2023.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa registered considerable growth during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global non-fuel-grade ethyl alcohol market was valued at USD 18,001.6 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.26% to reach around USD 22,179.2 million by the end of 2023.

Based on type, the food grade segment held the largest share of 53% by value in 2018. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.26% during review period.

By application, the food & beverage is estimated to be the largest segment of the global non-fuel-grade ethyl alcohol market, which accounted for a 50% value share in 2018.

The European market accounted for the largest share of above 30% in 2018.

This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Non-Fuel Grade alcohol Market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provide the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

