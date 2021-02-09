Global Engine Mounts and EngineMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Engine Mounts and Engine market is expected to grow from $62.36 billion in 2015 to reach $97.45 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.58%. The rising demand for comfort vehicles and high power engine cars, growing demand for high quality natural rubber, with high load transport capability engines are the factors driving the automotive engine market. Increasing demand for engine downsizing with high engine power and fuel efficiency is a key movement in the global engine mounts and engine market. However, the rising demand for electric vehicles and high R&D expenses incurred when developing complex technologies will probably hold back the expansion of the market.

The passenger car segment is expected to lead the global automotive engine mounts and engine market. The LCV engine mounts market, in terms of revenue is projected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America are estimated to be the major markets for automotive engines due to the rising vehicle manufacturers and the increasing demand for high-power, high-torque engines for the racing and luxury segments.

Some of the key players in global market include Cooper-Standard Cummins Inc, Fiat S.P.A, Hutchinson SA, Hyundai Motor Company, Mahle GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Scania AB, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, Trelleborg AB.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

• LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

• Passenger Cars

• Two-Wheelers

Engine Types Covered:

• V8 Engine

• V6 Engine

• L6 Engine

• L4 Engine

Fuel Types Covered:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Natural Gas

Hybrid

Engine Mounts Covered:

• Elastomer

• Hydraulic

• Electro-hydraulic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

