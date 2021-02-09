Global Organ Preservation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Organ Preservation market is estimated at $153.93 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $274.19 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2022. Organ failure cases in ageing population, Organ donation campaign by government and other organisations are the key factors driving the market growth. Huge cost associated with organ transplantation is hampering the market. Technological advancements in organ preservation seems to be opportunity for the market to grow.

By preservation solution, custodiol HTK – (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) solution accounted for the largest share because of its property to preserve various organs like liver, lung, heart and more. By technique, static cold storage (SCS) holds the largest share, whereas hypothermic machine perfusion technique is expected to move at highest CAGR due to high demand for organs and less availability. Europe is the largest market for Organ Preservation and Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Claris Lifesciences Limited, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Transmedics, Inc., 21st Century Medicine Inc., Bridge to Life Limited, Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Waters Medical Systems LLC [Institut Georges Lopez (IGL], Preservation Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.), Organox Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb and ToleroTech, Inc.

Organ Types Covered:

• Heart

• Kidneys

• Lung

• Liver

• Other Organs

o Pancreas

o Intestine

Techniques Covered:

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Solutions Covered:

• Perfadex

• Custodiol HTK – (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Human bioSystem (HBS) Solution

• Hypothermosol

• siRNA Transplant Solution

• Viaspan

• Renograf

• Lifor

• Other Preservation Solutions

