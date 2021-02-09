Global Dairy ProductsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The Global Dairy products market is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2014 and 2022. The drivers of the market include growth in application sectors, improvement in operational efficiency and increasing concern towards health. Emerging economies due to changing consumer dietary patterns, increasing consumer awareness act as market opportunities. The challenges faced by the market are traditional supply chain channels. The increase in demand from developing countries provides a massive opportunity for the existing players and new entrants.

Dairy products market is segmented by type and by application. Depending on the various types, market is segmented into Casein, Cheese, Ice cream, Lactose, Milk and Yogurt. Based on application, market is categorized into Bakery & Confectionery, Frozen food and Clinical Nutrition. Dairy products market, by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Top milk producing regions of the world are the EU, the US, India, China, Russia, Brazil and New Zealand. Significant mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures are the industry trends that are playing a major role for the market growth.

The key players in the Dairy products market include Dean Foods, China Mengniu Dairy, Bongrain, Amul, Nestlé, Lactalis Group, Dairy Farms of America, Danone, Kraft Foods and Fonterra.

