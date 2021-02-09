Global Cloud Computing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cloud Computing Market is accounted for $103.35 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $512.81 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. The factors that are influencing the market growth include, on demand scalability, business continuity, agility and cost savings where as factors such as security, compliance, interoperability, and privacy are inhibiting the growth of cloud computing market.

SaaS is the largest segment of cloud computing market. Hybrid cloud will have the utmost adoption rate and compound annual growth rate in the intermediate term. Amazon, one of the top public cloud providers has decreased the cost of its public cloud services around 40 times in the last six years alone owing to the rising rivalry and virtuous cycle.

Some of the key players in the global cloud computing market are Amazon.Com, Google, IBM, Sap Ag, CA Technologies, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco Systems, Yahoo! Inc., Dell Inc., ENKI, Hewlett-Packard Development Company Layered Technologies Inc., and Novell Inc.,

Services covered:

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Infrastructure as Service (IaaS)

Deployment type covered:

• Private cloud

• Public cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Regions covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

