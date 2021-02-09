Global Cloud Based Contact CenterMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market is accounted for $4.9 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% to reach $24.6 billion by 2022. Factors such as cloud compliance requirements, disaster recovery and agility and scalability will boost the market growth. However, risk of initial investment and data security issues are restraining the market growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/826971-cloud-based-contact-center-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

The dialer segment is contributing towards the highest share value during the forecast period. The managed services segment is projecting highest growth rate due to increasing deployment models implemented by IT companies. Demand for hybrid cloud is projected to increase. The consumer goods and retail industry segment will increase significantly with highest revenue shares. North America commanded the largest market share followed by Asia Pacific due to the increasing market for analytics and retail and distribution activities.

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/cloud-based-contact-center-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026/

Some of the key players in global Cloud Based Contact Center market are Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc., Newvoicemedia, Mitel Networks Corporation, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Aspect Software Parent Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., West Corporation, Nice-Systems Ltd., Evolve IP, LLC, 3clogic, Liveops Cloud, Five9, Inc., Incontact, Inc., Connect First, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Solutions Covered:

• Agent Performance Optimization (APO)

• Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

• Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

• Dialers

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bearings-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Applications Covered:

• Data Integration and Recording

• Chat Quality and Monitoring

• Call Routing and Queuing

• Real-Time Decision Making

• Workforce Optimization

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-casinos-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Deployments Covered:

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid and Community Cloud

Organizations Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fish-liver-oil-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)