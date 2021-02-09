Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is accounted for $804.56 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,812.64 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 48.4% from 2015 to 2022. The key factors that are driving the market growth include increased usage for virtualization, rising demand for data protection and disaster recovery, highly scalable solutions and low capital expenditure and total cost of ownership (TOC) owing to hyper converged infrastructure. Moreover, growing acceptance of hyper convergence solutions in coming years would be a significant growth opportunity for the market.

By end user, healthcare segment dominated the global market with a highest growth rate due to growing requirement for virtual data access and increasing usage of IT for maintaining patient’s information. APAC commanded the largest market share during the forecast period attributed to increasing focus towards VDI, server virtualization and growing popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-services (IaaS) in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Maxta Inc., Scale Computing, Nutanix Inc., Gridstore, Inc., Nimboxx Inc., Pivot3, Simplivity Corporation, Vmware Inc., Atlantis Computing, Stratoscale, Huawei, Fujitsu Ltd. and Dell Inc.

Applications Covered:

• Remote Office/Branch Office (ROBO)

• Server Virtualization

• Data Protection

• Cloud

• Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

End Users Covered:

• Cloud Service Provider

• Government

• Financial Institutions

• Education

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

